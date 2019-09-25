Brendan John Whelan
Brendan John Whelan beloved Uncle passed away on August 22, 2019 in Arlington, VA at the age of 84. He was the son of Julia Geddes and James Whelan of Carlow, Ireland. Brendan
was predeceased by brothers James, Kevin and John and Margaret Whelan Lynch sister. Survivors include Maureen Lynch O'Hara, Peter Lynch and Fran, Kathryn Lynch Murray, Margaret Lynch Sherman, Kathleen Whelan Knorowski and Dan, Kevin Whelan and Linda, Maureen Whelan Fallon and Michael, James Whelan and JoAnne. There are also 34 great nieces and nephews and one great-great nephew. Brendan was a Korean War
Vet and was retired from the Virginia Hospital Center where he worked with the lab. He was a Life Member of the American Legion Post 139 once having served as Commander; Life member of Knight of Columbus, Life member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and Life member of the Army and Air Force Veterans in Canada. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Chapel at Missionhurst on October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m., 4651 25th Street N., Arlington, VA 22207. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.