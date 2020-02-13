BRENT HARRELL THORNE
On Sunday, February 9, 2020, the beloved husband of Penny Woodal Thorne; devoted father of Brandon (Allison) Thorne and Amy Thorne (Kevin) Richardson; brother of Donald (Anne) Thorne; and uncle of William (Carole) Thorne. Also survived by six grandsons, Brogan, Cole and Declan Thorne; Kyle, Luke and Beau Richardson. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15 from 9:30AM until Brent's funeral service begins at 12PM at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery, Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be offered at: