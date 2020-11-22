Brewster Chamberlin
Writer, poet, historian and gourmand Brewster Chamberlin died at the age of 81 on November 12, 2020 in Key West, Florida, his home since 2001. Brewster, in his roles as historian and archivist, was known for the seminal German-American archival project he directed which chronicled the 1944 to 1949 records of the US Military Government in Germany (OMGUS). That work led to his recruitment as founding director of the Archives and Library, and then as director of International Programs at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Until retiring in 2001, Brewster collaborated with archives around the world, including Yad Vashem in Israel, to build a world-wide network dedicated to preserving and securing records and artifacts of the holocaust. Brewster's long career also included university teaching and lecturing but it was travel and his love of writing that occupied his later years. After moving to Key West he published books of poems, travelogues on Paris and Greece, novels, at least one thriller, and chronologies of the life and times of both Ernest Hemingway and Lawrence Durrell. When asked, Brewster considered the Berlin Quartet as his greatest work. Three volumes have been published: Schade's Passage (2017), Schadow's Meditations (2017), and Peregrine's Island (2018), the last set in Key West. The fourth volume, Ursula's Triumph is unfinished. The complete list of his writings can be found on his website, www.brewsterchamberlin.com
. Brewster is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lynn-Marie Smith, of Key West, and their cat Nicolina. Other survivors include his brother, Dean Chamberlin, and his sisters, Ellen Chandler and Bonnie Goebel. An earlier marriage to Angela Schï¿½ï¿½ssler Chamberlin ended in divorce. His ashes will be scattered in the Sorgue River at the Fontaine-de-Vaucluse, and a stone will be placed in the Tavel Cemetery, near Avignon, France.