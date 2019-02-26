Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRIAN BAILEY. View Sign



Brian Howe Bailey (Age 89)

Passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his home in Sun City, Arizona. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Joan G. Bailey. He leaves behind seven children, Mary Ann (William) Miller of San Antonio, Texas, Barbara (J. Peter) Jenny of Sheridan, Wyoming, George (Elizabeth) Bailey of Miami, Florida, Frederick (Jeanne) Bailey of Washington, DC, Christopher (Mary Kay) Bailey of Herndon, Virginia; Douglas Bailey (Jack Reeves) of San Diego, California; and Jennifer (Rodger) Enters of Hartford, Wisconsin; 15 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly. A memorial mass will be held on March 4, 2019 at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church in Sun City, Arizona. Inurnment in the Columbarium at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix. Passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his home in Sun City, Arizona. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Joan G. Bailey. He leaves behind seven children, Mary Ann (William) Miller of San Antonio, Texas, Barbara (J. Peter) Jenny of Sheridan, Wyoming, George (Elizabeth) Bailey of Miami, Florida, Frederick (Jeanne) Bailey of Washington, DC, Christopher (Mary Kay) Bailey of Herndon, Virginia; Douglas Bailey (Jack Reeves) of San Diego, California; and Jennifer (Rodger) Enters of Hartford, Wisconsin; 15 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly. A memorial mass will be held on March 4, 2019 at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church in Sun City, Arizona. Inurnment in the Columbarium at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix. www.bgcmp.org

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close