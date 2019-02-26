Brian Howe Bailey (Age 89)
Passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his home in Sun City, Arizona. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Joan G. Bailey. He leaves behind seven children, Mary Ann (William) Miller of San Antonio, Texas, Barbara (J. Peter) Jenny of Sheridan, Wyoming, George (Elizabeth) Bailey of Miami, Florida, Frederick (Jeanne) Bailey of Washington, DC, Christopher (Mary Kay) Bailey of Herndon, Virginia; Douglas Bailey (Jack Reeves) of San Diego, California; and Jennifer (Rodger) Enters of Hartford, Wisconsin; 15 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly. A memorial mass will be held on March 4, 2019 at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church in Sun City, Arizona. Inurnment in the Columbarium at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix. www.bgcmp.org