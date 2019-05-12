The Washington Post

BRIAN BOBB (1944 - 2019)
BRIAN E. BOBB  

September 11,1944 - April 10,2019  
Born in Washington, DC, lived and worked in Laurel, MD; Carlsbad, CA; Satellite Beach, FL and finally resided with his sister, Linda in St. Petersburg, FL in retirement. Brian was a marvelous musician, a skilled designer/builder, and a Satellite Beach, FL home town hero, as he saved a drowning man's life. Brian loved fun, dancing, listening to and playing music, friends, food and the Redskins. Leaving behind four children, Keri, Bridget, Ashley and Cody; faithful nephews and niece, Billy, Jim and Barbara Bobb; sisters Linda and Sue and loyal friends, Bill, Vicky, Buddy and many more. Services to be held at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on May 12, 2019
