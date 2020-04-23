Brian D. Bogan (Age 31)
Of Lorton, VA, unexpectedly died Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born February 21, 1989 in Seoul, South Korea. Brian is survived by his father Vincent Bogan; his sister Christine Bogan-Phillips; his grandmother Mary Bogan; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles in the U.S. and in Korea. He is preceded in death by his mother Chae Wan Bogan. We love you Brian and will miss and think of you always. Visitation will be Saturday, April 25 from 2 to 5 p.m. with a funeral service a 5 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA.