CAMPBELL Brian M. Campbell, Ph.D. Brian M. Campbell, Ph.D., a loving husband, father, grandfather and mentor to many, died peacefully at his home in Keswick, Va on September 6, 2019. He was 77. Dr. Campbell had a long and distinguished career in aviation, serving in Senior Executive roles, including the founding of two airlines and two aviation consulting practices. Born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada on July 22, 1942, he was the son of George and Dorothy Campbell. Dr. Campbell was an avid and lifelong scholar, receiving a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University in 1963 and an MBA from the University of Western Ontario in 1965. Dr. Campbell earned his Ph.D. in Business Administration from Columbia University in 1968 and then joined Simat, Hellissen & Eichner, Inc., a transportation consulting firm. Between 1976 and 1982, Dr. Campbell was a co-founder and senior executive of two new-entrant airlines, with primary responsibilities for planning and finance. The first of these new companies was Midway Airlines, Inc., where he held the position of Vice President of Finance and Administration from 1977 to 1980. After Midway, Dr. Campbell formed Air Chicago, Inc. and served as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer through the planning and initial capitalization period. Dr. Campbell returned to the consulting profession in 1982, and from 1987 until December 1993, he was a founding member of Leeper, Cambridge & Campbell, Inc. He held the position of President from 1991 to 1993. In December 1993, he formed The Campbell Aviation Group, Inc., the predecessor to the Campbell-Hill Aviation Group. As a consultant, Dr. Campbell appeared as an expert witness in more than 100 adversarial proceedings before regulatory boards or commissions, representing private as well as government and non-profit organizations. Dr. Campbell often testified in U.S. federal courts, state courts and administrative tribunals, and provided testimony before the U. S. Congress and the Canadian Parliament. Dr. Campbell stepped down as Chairman of Campbell-Hill Aviation Group in March 2017, though he continued to provide his expertise and support to his numerous clients and colleagues. In October 1990, Brian married the love of his life, Melba Mullins Campbell in Cincinnati, Ohio. The couple lived in McLean, VA for 12 years and built their dream home in Keswick, VA, outside of Charlottesville in 2002. In addition to his aviation work, Dr. Campbell was an avid supporter of the University of Virginia, where he served on multiple boards. He and Melba were active in a number of local charities, including the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center at UVA, as well as a Board Member for the First Tee of the Virginia Blue Ridge and the UVA Heart & Vascular Center. Dr. Campbell was a member of the Keswick Hall & Golf Club, where he will be greatly missed by his weekly foursome. He was also an active mentor and advisor to numerous UVA entrepreneurs starting companies to commercialize their inventions, and was a founding investor and Board member of HemoShear Therapeutics. In addition to his wife Melba, Dr. Campbell is survived by his stepdaughter Tina Rogers and her husband Jeff and three grandchildren, Caroline, Matthew and Jack all of Memphis, TN. His granddaughter Caroline, who held a special place in Brian's heart, is just beginning her pursuit of a medical career at Texas Christian University. He also loved playing golf with his two grandsons, Matthew and Jack, of whom he was extraordinarily proud. The family would like to express their profound gratitude to the UVA Heart & Vascular Center for all the excellent care he was provided during his various heart surgeries. A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Grace Episcopal Church, 5607 Gordonsville Road, Keswick, VA 22947. The funeral service and celebration of his life will follow at 11 a.m. at the Glenmore Country Club, 1750 Piper Way, Keswick, VA 22947. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to First Tee of The Virginia Blue Ridge, 1 Boar's Head Pl. Suite 120, Charlottesville, VA 22903, the University of Virginia Heart & Vascular Center, 500 Ray C. Hunt Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22903, or the Grace Episcopal Church Opus 77 Fund, P.O. Box 43, Keswick, VA. 22947. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.

