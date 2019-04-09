BRIAN DANIEL CLARKE
On Friday, April 5, 2019 of Beltsville, MD. Husband of Debbie for 36 years; father of Joe, Sean and Michael; grandfather of Chloe, Adrian, Natalie and Jake; son of Mary Clarke. brother of Chris, Kathleen, Stephen, Susan, Julie, Shannon and Sharon. Preceded in death by father, Paul and sisters, Bridget, Erin and Megan. Relatives and friends may call at BORGWARDT FUNERAL HOME, 4400 Powder Mill Rd., Beltsville, MD on Wednesday, April 10, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Hugh of Grenoble Catholic Church 135 Crescent Rd. Greenbelt, MD 20770 on Thursday, April 11, at 10 a.m. Interment private.