

BRIAN EDWARD COCHRANE

(Age 34)



Passed away peacefully at his home on February 21, 2019 after a courageous seven year battle against brain cancer. Brian grew up in Burke and Fairfax Station, VA, graduated from James W. Robinson, Jr. Secondary School in 2003, and earned an Associate's degree in Advanced Culinary Arts from Stratford University in 2007. Brian was an avid athlete and sports fan who loved to travel and cook. He had an infectious smile and optimistic attitude that warmed the hearts of all he met. He faced multiple surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy and radiation with a strength and courage that was an inspiration to all. He is survived by his parents, Edward R. Cochrane, Jr. and Anna V. Cochrane; brother Steven D. Cochrane (wife Nazgol Bagheri); grandfather Donald A. Vogt; along with many other relatives. A memorial service will be conducted at Accotink Unitarian Universalist Church, 10125 Lakehaven Court in Burke, VA at 2 p.m. on March 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or the .