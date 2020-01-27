

BRIAN PAUL EHLE



Born September 9, 1971, in Davenport, Iowa, passed away on December 24, 2019 from brain tumor complications.

Brian graduated from West Potomac High School and George Mason University. He worked his entire career at Ross & Moncure Tax Accounting firm in Old Town Alexandria.

He is survived by his wife Oksana; son Max, and daughter Zoe; his mother Joan Ehle; and sister Marcia Ehle Osborne (Chris) and her children Carolyn and Cliff.

Brian was simply the Nicest Guy on the Planet: kind, easygoing, always willing to help. He was a great son, brother, husband, father, and friend, and will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Brian's Life will take place on February 8, 2020, 1 p.m., at the Messiah Lutheran Church, 6510 Fort Hunt Road, Alexandria, Virginia, 22307.