FIMIAN Brian Patrick Fimian (Age 59) Of Vienna, Virginia passed from this life to the heavenly realm on Easter Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Capital Caring Adler Health Center. Brian was born on October 21, 1960 at Fort Ord in Monterey, California, the fifth of seven children. He graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in Norfolk, VA in 1978 and attended Virginia Tech, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. In 1987, he and his brother, Keith, along with two other business partners founded Radonics, Inc. A few years later, the company was renamed US Inspect. Brian left in 2005 to pursue other ventures, including real estate development and 10 years ago, co-founded a clean fuels provider company named Ultimate CNG. Brian had a true entrepreneurial spirit. He possessed the mind of an engineer and was considered to be a math whiz to all who knew him. While much of Brian's problem solving and communication skills utilized the logic of numbers, almost as a second language his empathy and love of people was his true gift. On September 23, 2011, on the feast of Saint Padre Pio, Brian married the love of his life, Therese Marie Stein. For almost nine years, the couple loved living in Northern Virginia, sharing their lives with their families, many friends and especially their treasured Labradoodles, Maxwell and Turbo. Brian and Therese were parishioners at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Vienna, VA. Brian's life was devoted to his Catholic faith. He had a steadfast commitment to praying for the well-being of those he loved, as well as for friends he made along the way. He was a singularity among men: kind, loving and compassionate, and the most generous husband, son, sibling, uncle and friend. He was deeply loved by his wife, his mother, Patricia, his six siblings, Nanette Randall, Keith, Stephen, Cheryl, Fr. Kevin Fimian and Laurie Erie. And he was loved immensely by his many other in-law family members, nieces, nephews and countless godchildren. Known alternately as Bridee Bird, Uncle Bubba and THE Favorite Uncle, Brian is remembered as a trusted confidant and peacemaker, a compassionate and deep thinker with an intuitive gift of seeing others' needs and humbly offering his help and assistance. Like no other, Brian embodied the spirit of giving of his resources, friendship, time and prayers. Everyone who had the good fortune of knowing him were touched by his kindness, generosity and willingness to do anything for anyone. To our amazement and comfort, stories of his unbridled generosity are still being uncovered. He was also known far and wide for throwing a good party, particularly his epic LobsterFest gatherings where for many years he invited hundreds of his closest friends for a day of food, fun and festivities. Brian loved sports and was a die-hard Hokies fan. As a boy, he appreciated all sports activities, especially competitive swimming, recreational basketball and golf. As an adult, he was an avid bicyclist and enjoyed taking leisurely rides on the Washington & Old Dominion Trail with Therese, and more recently bike treks in Europe. For most of his adult life, Brian was in "The Work" as a member of Opus Dei. He was invested in building and maintaining deep friendships, encouraging and accepting others, affirming them as unique and precious, created by the Lord. He was predeceased by two men important in his life. His father, James John Fimian, passed from this life to the next on Easter Friday, April 25, 2003. The coincidence of father and son passing away during the Easter season has been a great comfort to his family. He lost his beloved father-in-law, Anthony Conrad Stein, Jr. on May 12, 2016. Due to the unprecedented restrictions of COVID-19, we are heartbroken that we must restrict the number of those participating to his immediate family. We welcome you to join us in spirit for a Holy Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Annandale, VA, at 10 a.m. and a burial service at 11:30 a.m. at Fairfax Memorial Park on Monday, April 20, 2020 by livestream. (In lieu of flowers) to honor Brian's incredible generosity and giving spirit his family is establishing a Memorial Fund, information forthcoming, so that others will continue to benefit from Brian's legacy. There will also be an opportunity for all to celebrate Brian's life at a later date to be determined. All details, including livestream information for the April 20 services, will be provided via the Caring Bridge website at: https://

