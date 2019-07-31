The Washington Post

BRIAN GAREY Sr.

Service Information
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD
20850
(301)-762-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Goshen United Methodist Church
19615 Goshen Rd.
Gaithersburg, DC
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Goshen United Methodist Church
Notice
BRIAN R. GAREY, SR.  

Departed this life peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL. He is survived by his wife Colleen; son, Brian R. Garey, Jr.; daughter Keesha Morgan; three grandchildren; his mother Mary Garey; three brothers; two sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Goshen United Methodist Church, 19615 Goshen Rd., Gaithersburg, MD from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Rev. Garland Owens, officiating. Interment All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, MD. Care by SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME.

Published in The Washington Post on July 31, 2019
