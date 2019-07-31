BRIAN R. GAREY, SR.
Departed this life peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL. He is survived by his wife Colleen; son, Brian R. Garey, Jr.; daughter Keesha Morgan; three grandchildren; his mother Mary Garey; three brothers; two sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Goshen United Methodist Church, 19615 Goshen Rd., Gaithersburg, MD from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Rev. Garland Owens, officiating. Interment All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, MD. Care by SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME.