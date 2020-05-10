The Washington Post

BRIAN GARNER (1968 - 2020)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Fort Lincoln Cemetery
Notice
Brian Keith Garner  

Passed away suddenly on May 5, 2020. Brian was born on March 2, 1968 in Washington, DC to the late Wallace James Garner and Beatrice Venable Garner, currently of Richmond, VA and lived in the DC metro area his entire life. He will be fondly remembered for his outgoing nature, great sense of humor and ability to make and nurture lasting friendships. Brian's memory will be cherished and loved by his mother; brothers Wally, Glenn (Pat) and Gary (Gloria); his sister Diane (Herb); children Cameron and Miracle, and scores of other relatives and friends. A private interment will be held at Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, a memorial celebration of Brian's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2020
