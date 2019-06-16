The Washington Post

BRIAN HIGBIE

BRIAN HIGBIE  

On Monday, June 10, 2019, Brian Higbie, age 62, of Scotland, Maryland passed away after a brief battle with cancer. Brian was born in Washington DC and raised in Silver Spring, Maryland. He was a truck driver for the asphalt / paving company CA Bean and loved his job. Brian is preceded in death by his father Grant Higbie, his mother Margaret, and his nephew Dustin Higbie. Survived by his brothers Curtis, Alan, and Scott; his nephew Jeremy Higbie; and his love Judy Courtney. Services are private. For more details and the family guestbook please see www.colefuneral.com
Published in The Washington Post on June 16, 2019
