BRIAN KAVANAGH

BRIAN GERARD KAVANAGH (Age 73)  

On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, of Washington, DC. Beloved husband of Rosemary Macchiavelli De Rosa; father of Etta Kavanagh (Brian Ferdinand); grandfather of Keiran Ferdinand; brother of Margaret Kavanagh; brother-in-law of Maureen Macchiavelli Wheeler; uncle of Anthony R. Wheeler and Melissa Macchiavelli. Graveside service will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nature Conservancy, Toys for Tots, and the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation.

Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2020
