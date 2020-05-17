BRIAN GERARD KAVANAGH (Age 73)
On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, of Washington, DC. Beloved husband of Rosemary Macchiavelli De Rosa; father of Etta Kavanagh (Brian Ferdinand); grandfather of Keiran Ferdinand; brother of Margaret Kavanagh; brother-in-law of Maureen Macchiavelli Wheeler; uncle of Anthony R. Wheeler and Melissa Macchiavelli. Graveside service will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nature Conservancy, Toys for Tots, and the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation.