Brian Adrian Logan, age 27, born October 10, 1992, passed away on June 20, 2020. He is survived by the Eades/Logan family.Family and friends will honor his life with a visitation on July 6, 2020 from6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Landover, MD 20785. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2020 St. Josephs Dr., Upper Marlbora, MD 20772 beginning at 11 a.m.



