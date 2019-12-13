BRIAN J. McCALL
"Turk" (Age 62)
Of Clearville, PA passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at home. He was born in Manila, Republic of the Philippines on October 6, 1957, to parents Hugh J. (deceased) and H.Dolores McCall. He married Ann (Cochran) McCall on October 12, 2001, in Everett, PA. Along with his wife, he is survived by his mother; aunt, Sr. Gloria "Tia" Ruiz; siblings including Hugh J. McCall; Dolores M. McCall; Deirdre K. McCall; Kevin E. McCall (Maureen); Mark FX McCall; Brendan J. McCall (Wendy); and Daria P. (McCall) Archuleta (Mark); mother-in-law, Marianna Cochran; brother-in-law, Jeffrey T. Cochran; sister-in law, Ellen M. Cochran (Charlie Leuthner); and brother-in-law, Daniel H. Cochran in addition to nieces, nephews, cousins, and a family of countless friends. He lived in Maryland, California, Texas and Ankara, Turkey. He was a carpenter in the Washington, DC area and owned a construction company for a short time. Turk was a surfer, avid reader, storyteller, trailblazer, idea man, and bluegrass enthusiast. He loved riding through the woods, bird watching, and laughed every day. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For additional information, contact Akers Funeral Home at akersfuneralhome.com.