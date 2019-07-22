Brian D. Porter
Brian David Porter of Ellicott City, MD died suddenly on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He is survived by his children, Quinn, Jenna and Chance; one granddaughter, Lucia; his parents, Tom and El Porter; brother, Mark; and sisters, Kimberly Beauchamp, Lisa Porter and Amy Zacaroli. He was born on November 7, 1958 in Alexandria, VA., attended Lee High School in Springfield, VA and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1980. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps
.
A memorial service will be held at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, Burke, VA on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Internment at a later date will be at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Blind Industries and Services of Maryland in Baltimore.