The Washington Post

BRIAN PORTER (1958 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRIAN PORTER.
Service Information
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD
21043
(410)-465-2848
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Abiding Presence Lutheran Church
Burke, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Brian D. Porter  

Brian David Porter of Ellicott City, MD died suddenly on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He is survived by his children, Quinn, Jenna and Chance; one granddaughter, Lucia; his parents, Tom and El Porter; brother, Mark; and sisters, Kimberly Beauchamp, Lisa Porter and Amy Zacaroli. He was born on November 7, 1958 in Alexandria, VA., attended Lee High School in Springfield, VA and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1980. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
A memorial service will be held at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, Burke, VA on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Internment at a later date will be at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Blind Industries and Services of Maryland in Baltimore.
Published in The Washington Post on July 22, 2019
bullet U.S. Marines
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.