

BRIAN EUGENE SHREVE



Brian Eugene Shreve, 59, of Sterling, VA, passed away July 17, 2019. He was born in Danville, VA to Eugene and Shirley Shreve and grew up in Charlottesville, VA. Brian graduated from Albemarle High School in 1978 and earned his BSEE from the University of Virginia in 1982. He went on to fulfill his childhood dream of designing and building spacecraft while working for various defense contractors in the Northern Virginia area.

In 1985, Brian married Frances Spain Smith . Together, they enjoyed a wonderful life for 34 years, traveling, being with family and friends, caring for pets and getting to know people in the Virginia Wine Industry.

Brian is survived by his wife Frannie; his parents; brother, Ken (Wanda), and sister, Kim (Erik), as well as eight nieces and nephews and a great-niece and great-nephew. The family will receive friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 22 at Loudon Funeral Chapel in Leesburg with a funeral ceremony and reception immediately following. Interment will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Richmond. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society or Capital Caring Hospice Services.