

BRIAN S. STERN



On Friday, October 11, 2019, BRIAN S. STERN of Arlington, VA. He is survived by his beloved longtime companion, Laura Naccarato, her children, Paul Breault and Taylor Naccarato, his dear sister, Marilyn (Roy) Bubbs, their children, Joshua (Amy) and Rachael Bubbs, his brother, Alan Sternstein and his great-nephews, Gavin and Leo Bubbs. He is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 12 noon at Congregation Etz Hayim, 2920 Arlington Blvd., Arlington, VA 22204. Interment will be in South Carolina. After the service, the family will receive relatives and friends at the late residence, beginning at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Etz Hayim. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.