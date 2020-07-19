BRIAN STERN



Brian Stephen Stern

Son of the late Roy and Sadie Sternstein passed away on October 11, 2019. Brian is survived by his sister Marilyn Bubbs (Roy); and his niece Rachael and nephew Josh (Amy). He also leaves behind two great-nephews, Gavin and Leo; and his brother, Alan. Brian's love for his family was well known along with his thoughtfullness, availability, and generosity to family and friends. His advice, spirit and quick wit is missed by all whom he held dear. He was a great supporter of many charities and deserving geoups and once Brian became your friend and supporter it continued forever. Brian was a well respected Attorney in the Washington, DC and Virginia areas for many years. He was one of the first members of his synagogue, Congregation Etz Hayim and became a regular face there. The annual picnic was one of his favorite events as he became known as the Grill Master and the picnic will now be named "Brian' Picnic". He lived a fairly simple life, but his generosity to others was one his steongest points. As Brian's health started to decline, he was always supported by his family and close friends. Services were held for Brian at Congregation Etz Hayim. Brian you are missed by everyone whose life you touched.



