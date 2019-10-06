Brian Gamler Wechsler
December 19, 1951-October 1, 2019
Brian Gamler Wechsler, age 67, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019 in Plantation, Florida after a nine month courageous battle with leukemia. He was born in Washington, DC to Herbert and Elaine Wechsler. He is survived by his loving companion, Joyce Schanzer; his mother Elaine; sister Wendy Cooper(Dr. Charles); brothers Michael(Sally) and Larry; and his nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA on Monday October 7 at 12 noon. Shiva will be observed following services through Monday evening at the residence of Dr. Charles and Wendy Cooper. Contributions in Brian's memory may be made to .