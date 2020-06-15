BRIAN WILLIAMS

Or Copy this URL to Share



Brian S. Williams (Age 73) Washington, DC - Educator

Passed away on June 6, 2020. Survived by devoted wife, Lou; brother, Dwight (Rose); son, Jamal/Dilyana, daughter, Lajuana; son, Dakari. Viewing: Tuesday, June 16 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Way of the Cross Church, 306 Hill Road, Landover, MD and Virtual Funeral June 17 at 11 a.m. at Facebook Live Mt. Calvary Way of the Cross Church.



