

BRIANNA MARIE TRINGALE



Brianna Marie Tringale, 34, of Washington DC, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Sibley Memorial Hospital. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 at St. Paul's Methodist Church, 10401 Armory Ave., Kensington, MD. A celebration of life reception will immediately follow in the church fellowship hall. There will be a private interment at a later date. Brianna was born on September 17, 1984, in Pascagoula, MS. She graduated from Pascagoula High School and then attended The University of Mississippi, where she earned her bachelor's degree and studied abroad in China. After graduating from Ole Miss, she attended Georgetown University and received a master's degree in Security Studies. Brianna is survived by her loving husband, Chris; her parents, Jeff and Darlene Phillips of Pascagoula MS; and her brother, Dr. Brandon Phillips of Birmingham, Al. She is also survived by her Tringale family that she treasured: father and mother-in-law, Steve and Peggy Tringale of Reading, MA, and brothers-in-law, Andy and Steve (Ashley) Tringale also of Reading, MA, and Nana, Mary Tringale, of Saugus, MA. She will be missed by uncles, aunts, cousins and her very special Godparents, Roy and Wilda Cain of Pascagoula, Ms, along with many friends and her dearest friend, Kristen Sparks of Oxford, MS and her dog Nomar. As an expression of sympathy, and in dedication to Brianna's devotion to animal rescue, donations can be made to Lucky Dog and The House Rabbit Society.