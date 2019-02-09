BRICE WARTHEN

Notice
Guest Book
  • "a great friend for 70 plus years. so many memories from..."
  • "May the God strength your Family during this difficult time..."
    - AV

 

BRICE LEE WARTHEN  
LTC US Army (Ret)  

Of Alexandria, VA passed away peacefully, January 31, 2019. Born in Beaumont, TX and raised in Alexandria, VA by James H. and Hester Warthen. He pursued his dream of being a U.S. Army Officer and was commissioned on January 20, 1951. During his career he served in Germany, Korea, Vietnam, and many stateside posts. Upon returning from Vietnam, he retired in February of 1970, earning many decorations during his career. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Shirley Grimm Warthen, his brother James H. Warthen, Jr., his sister Mary Kate Whitaker, his brother-in-law Norman Grimm (June), his sons James G. Warthen (Kim), David L. Warthen (Dolores), five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Interment with military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.