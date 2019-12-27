

Bridget Veronica Cavarocchi



Of Washington, DC, died on December 22, 2019 after a seven-year battle with ovarian cancer during which she secured many more good days than bad.

Bridget was born on D-Day, June 6, 1944 in Terre Haute, Indiana. She was the youngest of eight children of Cornelius and Margaret (Harte) McAuliffe.

On May 2, 1964 Bridget married Nicholas Cavarocchi of Philadelphia in Terre Haute. The two met in Alexandria, Virginia at a drug store counter after separately attending mass at the nearby Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

After raising her two sons to school age, Bridget entered college at the University of Maryland and earned a B.S in Marketing, while raising her boys and working outside the home as a travel agent. After college, she had a successful career in sales working in the advertising, insurance and real estate industries, but her true passion was always dance. She worked as an instructor, coach and choreographer with Dance Dynamics in Montgomery County, Maryland for more than 20 years.

Bridget is survived by her sister, Margaret Ann, her two sons Nick and Doug, and her loving husband of 55 years, Nick. She will be missed by all who met her.

Friends will be received at St. Matthew's Cathedral, 1725 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial following at 10 a.m. Interment will be private.