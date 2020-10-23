1/1
BRIENNA LUX
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRIENNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Brienna Shae Lux  
Brienna Shae Lux, 30 years old, was a career Montgomery County firefighter who unexpectedly passed away October 17, 2020. She leaves behind three loving children: Avery, 10; Bella, 8; and Emma, 6. Sister Lux was a devoted mother and friend who never shied away from hard work or any obstacle. She had a fun personality and loved spending time at the beach and hosting gatherings at her home with family and friends. Brienna had such a warm heart, and most of all she wanted to help others. She will be deeply missed. Sister Lux is a Phoenix. A majestic creature with unimaginable beauty that could never truly die -- but be reborn, obtaining a new life arising from the ashes. The end is only the beginning morphing into the next chapter in her journey." The family will receive friends from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD.   Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.staufferfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved