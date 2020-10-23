BRIENNA LUX

Brienna Shae Lux, 30 years old, was a career Montgomery County firefighter who unexpectedly passed away October 17, 2020. She leaves behind three loving children: Avery, 10; Bella, 8; and Emma, 6. Sister Lux was a devoted mother and friend who never shied away from hard work or any obstacle. She had a fun personality and loved spending time at the beach and hosting gatherings at her home with family and friends. Brienna had such a warm heart, and most of all she wanted to help others. She will be deeply missed. Sister Lux is a Phoenix. A majestic creature with unimaginable beauty that could never truly die -- but be reborn, obtaining a new life arising from the ashes. The end is only the beginning morphing into the next chapter in her journey." The family will receive friends from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at