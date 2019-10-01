Brittany Christen Wagner
(1985-2019)
Brittany was born in Cleveland, OH in May of 1985 and died on September 20, 2019 after a two and a half year struggle with cancer. Her optimism and hope never wavered throughout the various treatments that allowed her to love and live life to the fullest. Brittany is survived by her husband, Kevin McKenzie; mother and stepfather Margaret and Bill Sunderman; father and grandmother Tom and Marcia Wagner, and brothers, Billy Sunderman and Bradley Wagner. A remembrance will be held at Murphy's Grand Irish Pub on October 19, 2019.