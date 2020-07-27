

Muriel Brown

On July 15, 2020, Mrs. Muriel Victoria Langley Brown, of Powhatan, VA, transitioned to eternal rest. She was born September 29, 1917. After 51 years of marriage to husband, Lilton J. Brown, in 1991 he departed this life She was the eldest child of Corinne Scott and Emmett J. Langley. Muriel was a wonderful daughter and sister to five sisters and two brothers and in death preceded six of her siblings: Virginia, Lucinda, Mary Christabell, Emmett, Jr., John and Fannie. Muriel is survived by youngest sister, Thelma. Mrs. Brown leaves to cherish and celebrate her life six children: Sandra, Lilton Kenneth, Jr., Muriel Victoria, Christopher, Denise and Valerie; four grandchildren: 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; host of nieces and nephews, relatives, extended family and friends. Mrs. Brown's homegoing will be celebrated privately with family, relatives and friends on July 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Lanham, MD.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store