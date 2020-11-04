1/
Bruce Alan McElfresh
1944 - 2020
Bruce Alan McELFRESH  
Bruce Alan McElfresh passed away on October 6 at the age of 76 in Alexandria, Virginia. Bruce was born on June 6, 1944 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, the son of Sergeant Edgar and Dorothy McElfresh. After high school, he attended Ohio University, earning an MFA in photography in 1968. That same year, Bruce was hired by National Geographic magazine as an illustrations editor, and he and his young family moved to Alexandria. His work for National Geographic won many National Press Photographers awards, including Picture Editor of the Year for his coverage of the Mount St. Helen's eruption. In 1988, he was honored by Ohio University with an Outstanding Alumni Award. Bruce retired from National Geographic in 2001. In addition to photography, Bruce enjoyed vintage sports cars, point-to-point races, and vacationing in Maine. He is survived by his son, Garrett McElfresh (Sarah Zaske) and granddaughters, Clara, Elsa, and Matilda McElfresh, of Wisconsin; half siblings Judy Puperi and James Jack of Ohio; and first wife Susan McElfresh of Virginia. He was preceded in death by wife Dinah Dunston McElfresh and former wife Virginia Gray. Bruce was buried at Grace Episcopal Church cemetery in Yorktown, Virginia. May he rest in peace.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 4, 2020.
Thank You.
