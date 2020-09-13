

BRUCE BADE (Age 77)

Born in Wisconsin to Laverne and Lucille Bade and died on September 20,2020. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, the former Virginia (Ginger) Luetzow, their daughter Catherine Bade, and his two brothers, Richard Bade and Charles Bade, and two sisters, Barbara Ingram and Mary Bade. He was predeceased by daughter Jennifer. Bruce graduated as salutatorian and president of his senior class at Lake Mills High School, where he earned four sports letters. He was commissioned in the US Navy upon graduation from the University of Wisconsin in 1965. He served in US Navy destroyers and an amphibious ship with home ports in Yokosuka, Japan, Long Beach, CA, and San Diego, CA and which were deployed to the Western Pacific and participated in the Vietnam War. Bruce went on to serve over 30 years in the Pentagon, first in the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations and subsequently as a Navy officer and senior civilian executive in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. He earned a Master of Arts degree from the University of Southern California, completed the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Seminar XXI and earned a Master of Science degree from the National War College. He was a member of Phi Kappa Phi honor society. Services will occur at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



