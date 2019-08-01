|
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
St.John's Episcopal Church
BEAM BRUCE AUSTIN BEAM On July 26, 2019, Bruce Austin Beam of McLean, Virginia, 85, passed away due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Priscilla, and his children and their spouses Meg Beam Grattan (David Grattan), Sara Beam-VanLandingham, and Captain Bruce Austin Beam, Jr., U.S. Navy (Margaret) as well as eight grandchildren, Grace, Kate, and Thomas Grattan; Alec and Alyssa VanLandingham; and Andrew, Meredith, and Olivia Beam. Bruce was born on March 2, 1934, in Hartford, Connecticut, the son of Harry Austin Beam and Margaret Priestley Beam. He graduated from Stratford High School, Stratford, Connecticut, in 1952. He graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Bruce attended U. S. Navy Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island, and was commissioned as an Ensign in 1957. He served on Active Duty as an Officer at the U. S. Navy Facility on San Salvador Island, British West Indies, and at Coos Head, Oregon in 1958 and then as the First Lieutenant aboard the USS Helena (CG-75) from 1959-1961. After completing Active Duty, Bruce attended the University of Richmond School of Law (1964). He then joined the Appalachian Power Company in Roanoke, Virginia, and rose to the position of Company Attorney. In 1978, he joined American Electric Power Company (AEP) and was promoted to the position of Vice President of Government Affairs. He opened and headed AEP's Washington, D.C., office until his retirement in 1999. During that time, he represented AEP and utility industry interests before the U.S. Congress and several Presidential administrations. He also chaired the Edison Electric Institute's Legislative Executive Advisory Committee for four years. Throughout his professional life, Bruce continued his military service in the U.S. Navy as a Reserve Officer and he rose to command several major Reserve Units. In 1984, he was chosen to serve on the Chief of Naval Operations Executive Panel (CEP) and served there until he retired from the U.S. Navy having achieved the rank of Captain with 27 years of service in 1988. In 1990, at the request of the current Chief of Naval Operations, Bruce volunteered to continue serving on the CEP on a "pro bono" basis. Fourteen years later, Bruce brought closure to a U.S. Navy Reserve career that spanned almost five decades. All told, he served as a personal advisor to six Chiefs of Naval Operations. His personal military decorations include: two awards of the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal, and various campaign and deployment awards. Bruce also received a U.S. Coast Guard Letter of Commendation and the U.S. Coast Guard Public Service Commendation for personally leading the successful effort to rescue two young swimmers from the surf in Nag's Head, North Carolina. An accomplished golfer and avid outdoorsman, Bruce was an active member of the American, Virginia and the D.C. Bar Associations. He served as Aide de Camp to six Virginia Governors and served on the Board of Governors and Executive Committee of Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, MD. Bruce was a loyal and devoted friend. He most loved spending time with his family, on the golf course with his dear friends, and in the duck blind with his beloved Labrador Retriever, Jordan. A memorial service will be held Friday, August 2 at 1 p.m. at St.John's Episcopal Church in McLean, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for any donations to be made in Bruce's name to the , National Capital Area Chapter. For more information, please visit the website at https://tinyurl.com/BruceBeam.A memorial service will be held Friday, August 2 at 1 p.m. at St.John's Episcopal Church in McLean, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for any donations to be made in Bruce's name to the , National Capital Area Chapter. For more information, please visit the website at https://tinyurl.com/BruceBeam.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 1, 2019
