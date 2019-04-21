BRUCE J. BOWEN
On Friday, November 16, 2018, BRUCE J. BOWEN at Aventura Hospital & Medical Center, Aventura, FL; beloved fiancé of Rowena Gerber; devoted father of Kimberly Bowen and Michael Bowen; and brother of Judith Causey. Also survived by one grandchild. A memorial service will be held at St. Albans Episcopal Church, 3001 Wisconsin Ave, NW, WDC on May 5 at 4 p.m. Following the services, the family will receive friends on the roof deck of his residence nearby. (Alternate location at church, in case of inclement weather.) Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions as a tribute gift to the curePSP Foundation, https://www.psp.org
/