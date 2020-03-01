

Bruce Alan Burns



He received his graduate degree from University of Michigan . He served in the USAF from 1962 - 1982. In his second career he was employed by Tandem Computers and retired from Hewlett Packard in 2005.

Bruce was a member of Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Arlington, VA where he taught Sunday School, volunteered with Troop 167 BSA, and enjoyed the senior's book group. He was an Arlington Optimist Soccer Coach, W-L Crew Boosters Treasurer, enjoyed doing taxes with AARP and was a long time member of American Numismatic Association. In his travels, he visited all 50 states and six continents. Until Parkinson's Disease took away his balance, he was a runner, swimmer, hiker, and bicyclist. He participated in 10 RAGBRAIs, was a master swimmer, and in recent years was a regular at the Cherrydale Parkinson's Exercise Group.

On December 19, 2019 he passed away at his home in Arlington, VA. He is survived by wife, Janet, daughter, Beth, son, Brian, and daughter-in-law, Nicole, four grandchildren: Derek, Chase, Phoebe, and Jack, sister, Barbara, niece Pamela, nephew Brad, great-niece, Johanna and great-nephew Paras.

Celebration services will be held at Mount Olivet United Methodist at 1500 N Glebe Rd, Arlington at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020. Burns Memorial Live Broadcast Viewing link:

https://boxcast.tv/view/burns-memorial-331890

Burial at Arlington Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in memory of Bruce:

Parkinson's Foundation of the National Capitol Area, 8830 Cameron Street, Suite 201, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or Capital Caring Hospice, 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042