On Wednesday, October 10, 2018, Bruce C. Mitchell of Washington, DC Beloved husband of Susan Mitchell; loving father of Sekou Mitchell; devoted son of the late Wallace Mitchell Jr. and the late Gladys E. Mitchell; doting brother of the late Gwendolyn Mitchell, Gladys (George) Reed, the late Darnell (Roberta) Mitchell, and the late Kenneth E. Mitchell Sr; caring brother- in-law of Mary Winns, Ivan Fraser and Thomas Fraser. Relatives and friends will celebrate his life on Friday April 12, 2019, 11 a.m. at Reid Temple A.M.E. Church, 11400 Glenn Dale Boulevard, Glenn Dale, MD 20769. Memorial contributions may be made to The Bruce C. Mitchell Scholarship Fund in c/o DeMatha Catholic High School, 4313 Madison Street, Hyattsville, MD 20781.

Religious Service Information
Reid Temple AME Church
11400 Glenn Dale Blvd.
Glenn Dale, MD 20769
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 8, 2019
