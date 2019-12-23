BRUCE E. CLEMENZ
Of Ashburn, VA, passed peacefully on December 10, 2019 at the age of 83 at Fairfax Hospital with his wife of 59 years at his side. Born March 3, 1936 in Grand Rapids, MI to Wesley and Esther Clemenz; graduate of the University of Michigan
with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, and Northeastern University with a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering. He retired from IBM and Lockheed Martin Companies having worked as a Systems Engineer. In addition to his wife, Joann J. Clemenz, he is survived by daughters Joy C. Heuer (Walt) and Kara C. Mathews (Carl) and grandchildren Sarah, Bradley, Rachel and Erin. Volunteering, travel, and following sports were high on his list of activities. Inurnment will be private. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at Ashby Ponds Farmwell Hall, Ashburn, VA on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in his name to Ashby Ponds Benevolent Care Fund, , University of Michigan School of Engineering.