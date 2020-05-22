Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Clough. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 12:00 PM Holy Trinity Catholic Church Gainesville , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

CLOUGH BRUCE CONWAY CLOUGH (Age 83) Bruce Conway Clough, 83, of Haymarket, Virginia, passed peacefully on May 12, 2020. Born in Washington, DC and a native of Arlington, Virginia, Bruce graduated from Washington & Lee High School in 1954 and attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) School of Architecture (class of 1958). A member of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets, he served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Virginia Tech Old Guard Society of Golden Alumni. An award-winning architect, Bruce designed and built more than 340 custom homes throughout Northern Virginia, including his own mid-century modern home, working with the firm of Robinson, Thayer & Clough for 25 years. He also designed nearly 500 residential additions including those through Clough Construction. Bruce developed, designed and built 431 lots and homes with Taylor Construction in South Bethany Beach, Delaware, and in coastal Maryland, where he was involved in the engineering, marketing, sales and overall operations. Bruce served as a member of the Board of Directors of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington D.C. He was responsible for the design and construction of a major addition to the Virginia Ronald McDonald House. Through his dedication and untiring efforts, he obtained donated materials and construction services to complete the project at no cost to the charity. Bruce also served nine years as a volunteer with Novant Health Care Systems in the Mid-Atlantic, including as Director of Volunteer Services coordinating the schedule and activities for 700 volunteers, as a member of its Board of Directors, and as president of the Auxiliary Board of Directors. Active in his community with schools, clubs and events, Bruce and family lived in McLean, Virginia for 40 years. He was the longtime president of Chesterbrook Swim and Tennis Club and a parishioner at St. John's (McLean). Since 2004, he was a resident of the Regency of Dominion Valley (Haymarket), where he served on the Regency of Dominion Valley Covenants Committee and was a parishioner at Holy Trinity (Gainesville). Bruce was also a member of Jaycees, National Association of Home Builders, and the American Legion (past officer). An avid sports enthusiast and fan of the local professional teams, Bruce attended countless sporting events with his children and grand-children. Bruce is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Jean Marie (Woolley) Clough, his sons, J. Christopher (Lisa), Michael (Nancy), F. Andrew (Kathy), Robert (Jeanine), Gregory (Renee), and daughter, Jean Marie Williams (Gordon). He was a proud grandfather of 15, great-grandfather of four, and uncle to more than 20. Other survivors include sister, Marcia Sheffler (Allen) and step siblings, Carol Hertz and Bob Mathers. Bruce's legacy is the incredible bond that exists in the family he created with his and Jean's immeasurable love and nurturing. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bruce's name may be sent to Novant Health Foundation (for Haymarket Medical Center) and/or the Ronald McDonald Foundation of Northern Virginia. A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (Gainesville), Saturday, May 30, 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bruce's name may be sent to Novant Health Foundation (for Haymarket Medical Center) and/or the Ronald McDonald Foundation of Northern Virginia. A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (Gainesville), Saturday, May 30, 12 noon.

CLOUGH BRUCE CONWAY CLOUGH (Age 83) Bruce Conway Clough, 83, of Haymarket, Virginia, passed peacefully on May 12, 2020. Born in Washington, DC and a native of Arlington, Virginia, Bruce graduated from Washington & Lee High School in 1954 and attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) School of Architecture (class of 1958). A member of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets, he served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Virginia Tech Old Guard Society of Golden Alumni. An award-winning architect, Bruce designed and built more than 340 custom homes throughout Northern Virginia, including his own mid-century modern home, working with the firm of Robinson, Thayer & Clough for 25 years. He also designed nearly 500 residential additions including those through Clough Construction. Bruce developed, designed and built 431 lots and homes with Taylor Construction in South Bethany Beach, Delaware, and in coastal Maryland, where he was involved in the engineering, marketing, sales and overall operations. Bruce served as a member of the Board of Directors of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington D.C. He was responsible for the design and construction of a major addition to the Virginia Ronald McDonald House. Through his dedication and untiring efforts, he obtained donated materials and construction services to complete the project at no cost to the charity. Bruce also served nine years as a volunteer with Novant Health Care Systems in the Mid-Atlantic, including as Director of Volunteer Services coordinating the schedule and activities for 700 volunteers, as a member of its Board of Directors, and as president of the Auxiliary Board of Directors. Active in his community with schools, clubs and events, Bruce and family lived in McLean, Virginia for 40 years. He was the longtime president of Chesterbrook Swim and Tennis Club and a parishioner at St. John's (McLean). Since 2004, he was a resident of the Regency of Dominion Valley (Haymarket), where he served on the Regency of Dominion Valley Covenants Committee and was a parishioner at Holy Trinity (Gainesville). Bruce was also a member of Jaycees, National Association of Home Builders, and the American Legion (past officer). An avid sports enthusiast and fan of the local professional teams, Bruce attended countless sporting events with his children and grand-children. Bruce is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Jean Marie (Woolley) Clough, his sons, J. Christopher (Lisa), Michael (Nancy), F. Andrew (Kathy), Robert (Jeanine), Gregory (Renee), and daughter, Jean Marie Williams (Gordon). He was a proud grandfather of 15, great-grandfather of four, and uncle to more than 20. Other survivors include sister, Marcia Sheffler (Allen) and step siblings, Carol Hertz and Bob Mathers. Bruce's legacy is the incredible bond that exists in the family he created with his and Jean's immeasurable love and nurturing. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bruce's name may be sent to Novant Health Foundation (for Haymarket Medical Center) and/or the Ronald McDonald Foundation of Northern Virginia. A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (Gainesville), Saturday, May 30, 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bruce's name may be sent to Novant Health Foundation (for Haymarket Medical Center) and/or the Ronald McDonald Foundation of Northern Virginia. A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (Gainesville), Saturday, May 30, 12 noon. Published in The Washington Post on May 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close