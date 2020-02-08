BRUCE MATTHEW CORMIER (Age 63)
On Wednesday, February 5, 2020, of Washington, DC, originally of Waltham, MA, Bruce died peacefully surrounded by his family following a brief battle with cancer. Bruce was graduate of Suffolk University and Cornell Law School. For the majority of his career and until his retirement in 2017, Bruce worked for the General Counsel's Office at Ernst & Young. Beloved husband of Sarah Belson Cormier; devoted father of Andrew, Lauren, Gregory, and Matthew; son of Gloria O'Leary and the late Roger Cormier; brother of Carol Cormier. Relatives and friends may call at Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament Chapel, 3630 Quesada St. NW, Washington, DC, on Wednesday, February 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 5949 Western Ave. NW, Washington, DC, on Thursday, February 13, at 11 a.m. Interment Private. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Washington, DC at www.catholiccharitiesdc.org
.