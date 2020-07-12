Bruce Fretts
Bruce Fretts, 54 years old, of Maplewood, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020. Originally from Arlington, Virginia, Bruce worked as an entertainment journalist for more than 25 years. A gifted writer, a passionate lover of film and TV, a loyal friend and a devoted dad, Bruce helped nurture the careers of countless other writers in his field. He was unbelievably warm and had an amazing impact on those around him. Bruce is survived by his children, Jed and Olive Fretts Howard; his dad, Carl Fretts; his brother, Chris Fretts (Claire), and sister, Mary Fretts (James); and his beloved beagle, Clementine. He was preceded in death by his mother, Susan T. Fretts. Burial will be in Virginia at a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Children's Inn at NIH https://childrensinn.org/
