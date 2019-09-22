The Washington Post

BRUCE FRIEDMAN (1961 - 2019)
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Toby's Dinner Theater
5900 Symphony Woods Road
Columbia, DC
BRUCE SCOTT FRIEDMAN  

Of Silver Spring, MD, passed away September 3, 2019 in Orlando, FL. Born in Washington, DC on January 22, 1961. Bruce leaves to mourn his loving sister, Mona and his loving brother, Larry (Debbie), nieces, Traci Mehlman (Jeff) and Kaila Friedman and grandnephew Eli Mehlman.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Toby's Dinner Theater, 5900 Symphony Woods Road, Columbia, Maryland 21044. Memorial Donations may be made to the Columbia Center For Theatrical Arts at cctarts.org Or to The .

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 22, 2019
