BRUCE GILMORE M.D.

Service Information
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:15 AM
Basilica of St. Mary
Alexandria, VA
Service
Following Services
Belle Haven Country Club
Notice
BRUCE L. GILMORE, M.D.  

Dr. Bruce Gilmore passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019 at Gilchrist Center Hospice Care after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
 
Dr. Gilmore was born in 1931 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was a graduate of Dartmouth College and Harvard Medical School. After serving overseas as a Captain in the Army Medical Corps, Dr. Gilmore practiced internal medicine in Alexandria, Virginia until his retirement in 2000. He was a highly regarded and much-loved physician whose sense of humor brightened the lives of his patients, friends and family.
 
He is survived by his wife, Nina Carroll, her children Theresa and Jim; daughters Holly, Inga and Sabrina, his children with his late wife Inge Tegeder Gilmore; his brother Bill and sister Ann, and all their children and grandchildren.
 
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:15 am on Saturday, November 23 at the Basilica of St. Mary in Alexandria, Virginia. A reception will follow at Belle Haven Country Club.
 
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Gilchrist Center Hospice Care in Towson, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 21, 2019
