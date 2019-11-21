



BRUCE L. GILMORE, M.D.



Dr. Bruce Gilmore passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019 at Gilchrist Center Hospice Care after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Dr. Gilmore was born in 1931 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was a graduate of Dartmouth College and Harvard Medical School. After serving overseas as a Captain in the Army Medical Corps, Dr. Gilmore practiced internal medicine in Alexandria, Virginia until his retirement in 2000. He was a highly regarded and much-loved physician whose sense of humor brightened the lives of his patients, friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Nina Carroll, her children Theresa and Jim; daughters Holly, Inga and Sabrina, his children with his late wife Inge Tegeder Gilmore; his brother Bill and sister Ann, and all their children and grandchildren.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:15 am on Saturday, November 23 at the Basilica of St. Mary in Alexandria, Virginia. A reception will follow at Belle Haven Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Gilchrist Center Hospice Care in Towson, MD.