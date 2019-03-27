

On Monday, March 11, 2019, Bruce Gotwols, beloved husband of 55 years to Patricia Buckley Gotwols, died peacefully at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma surrounded by his family. The loving father of two sons, Christopher (Amy) Gotwols and Matthew (Lisa) Gotwols and one daughter, Nicole (Tom) Ellis. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Reece, Matthew and Bryce Gotwols; Madeline, Riley and Connor Ellis. Bruce was born in Philadelphia, PA on February 10, 1941. He grew up in Hatboro, PA and received his Bachelors of Science from Drexel University and went on to Graduate school at the University of Maryland. Bruce worked for 42 years at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory as a senior physicist. He was an active member of his Victoria Falls community and gave lectures on astronomy. A memorial service will be held at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. Friends and family will be gathering at 1 p.m. Donations in Bruce's memory can be made to either the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center or the Epilepsy Foundation.