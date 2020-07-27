1/1
BRUCE KAUFFMANN
1948 - 2020
Bruce Kauffmann  1948-2020 (Age 72)  
Bruce G. Kauffmann of Alexandria, VA, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at home with his beloved family. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Judy Harmatz; two daughters, Remy and Joanna Kauffmann; and siblings Sam, Louise, Margaret, and Jay Kauffmann. Bruce was born in Princeton, NJ and grew up in Albany, NY where he attended the Albany Academy. He was a fiercely proud University of Virginia Alumni, which he shared with his oldest daughter, Remy, and made a career from his passion for writing, which he shared with his younger daughter, Joanna. With his wife, Judy, he shared a love of travel, exercise, social gatherings with friends, and raising their two daughters. He was part of the Kauffmann newspaper family, which owned the Washington Star for generations. While at the American Gas Association, Bruce began writing a weekly history column that appeared in newspapers across the country and online. Following his retirement, Bruce's History Lessons became his fulltime job. He will be deeply missed by his loving family, devoted friends, and loyal readers. Contributions can be made to the Bruce Kauffmann Lecture Series at the Albany Academies. A celebration of Bruce is scheduled for a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 27, 2020
This photo was taken of Bruce during one of hundreds of great political discussions around the family dining room table. We need him now more than ever. Gone too soon.
Joel
Friend
