BRUCE KERMAN
On Monday, April 8, 2019, Bruce Kerman passed away at age 72 years in Austin, Texas. Bruce is survived by his children, Lisa Fleck and Erin Heinrich; and by his sisters Marilyn Kerman, Barbra Gary, and Arlene Line. He was predeceased by his parents William and Florence Kerman. Bruce will also be remembered by his nieces, extended family and dear friends. No service planned. Those wishing to honor his life can make a donation in his name to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.