BRUCE LEVIN

Notice
BRUCE CHARLES LEVIN  

On Tuesday, May 21, 2019, Bruce Levin of Naples, Florida. Beloved husband of Scherry Needle, son of the late June and Martin Levin. Brother of Shelley (Richard) Chasen and Andrew Levin (Cindy Palmer). Bruce recently retired after a distinguished 37-year career with 3M Corporation. Funeral services at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20904, on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 12 Noon. Interment following the service beginning at 2 p.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, Fall Church, VA. The family will receive guests at the home of Shelley and Richard Chasen at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Avow Hospice in Naples, Florida: avowcares.org or a . Arrangements made under the Jewish Funeral Practices Agreement of Greater Washington Contract.

Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2019
