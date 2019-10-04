

Colonel (USAF, retired) Bruce "Big Fella" MacLennan, 84, of Alexandria, VA, passed away on September 10, 2019, after battling cancer for four years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Eileen Crawley MacLennan, 83, who passed away on August 17, 2019, of arteriolosclerosis and complications.

Bruce, born in Quincy, MA to Alger and Virginia MacLennan in 1935, graduated from Braintree (MA) High School, Thayer Academy, and The University of New Hampshire. He joined The Air Force through ROTC in April, 1959, and began a 30-year career, fulfilling his childhood ambition of flying high-performance fighter aircraft, culminating in command of USAFE's first F-5 Fighter Aggressor Squadron. He served three tours in Southeast Asia in the 1960s, including two tours in The F-4 Phantom, earning two Distinguished Flying Crosses. Colonel MacLennan retired from The Weapons and Plans Division at The Pentagon in 1989. He was predeceased by his brother, Everett, and is survived by his brother, John, and five nephews and nieces.

Eileen Fern Crawley, born in Pittsburgh to Patrick and Cecelia Crawley in 1936, grew up in Southern California. She began her career as a dance instructor at Arthur Murray and as a professional model. In 1958, she was accepted into The American Airlines Flight Attendant program and quickly advanced to become one of the youngest Stewardess Supervisors at American Airlines. Bruce and Eileen married in July 1966. She successfully balanced two careers for 23 years as a Supervisor at American and as an Air Force Officer's wife. She continued to fly as The Senior Attendant in the Washington-National area, retiring in 2003 after 45 years of service. In retirement, Eileen took her love of Lhasa Apso dogs, which she had bred and shown for many years as Benji-Lin Kennels, to the next phase-stewarding and judging, becoming one of the more active judges in The Non-Sporting Group. Eileen remained active in the dog show world until a stroke in November 2017. She was predeceased by her brother, Donald, and is survived by her brother, William, and two nephews and one niece.