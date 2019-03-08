Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRUCE MacQUEEN.



Bruce Campbell MacQueen

(Age 64)



Passed away on February 14 2019. Bruce spent 25 years of his life working as the general manager of River House in Arlington, VA. His true pleasures in life included playing the guitar, enjoying music with family and friends, being at the MacQueen cottage in Muskoka, and all things that had to do with his favorite band, The Kinks.

He is preceded by his wife, Denise (Lookabaugh), mother, Margaret (Rice), and father Malcom. Bruce is survived by his three daughters, Laura, Caitlyn and Molly. He is also survived by his brothers, Douglas and Donald. A memorial service will be held on March 9 between 3 to 5 p.m. at Murphys funeral home in Arlington, VA.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Mental Health America.

In his own words "Gather Ye Rosebuds."