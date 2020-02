Bruce W. McWilliams

(Age 87)



Bruce died peacefully February 4, 2020, in Bethesda, MD, after an interesting life that was very well-lived. Bruce would say, he had a good long run. Bruce was born, September 23, 1932, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and attended Lord Byng High School, going on to the University of British Columbia, where he studied Journalism. His career in advertising and public relations took him around the world and the United States, including working and living in England, France, Greece and, in the U.S., in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, DC.

Bruce's life and home were filled with music, art, books, pets and his enjoyment of friends, which usually involved good food and gin martinis. He, himself was a musician, playing clarinet and tenor sax in a large swing orchestra in his high school and university days. His artistic talents were displayed as a cartoonist for his high school and university newspapers, a painter of military miniatures, and, later, he developed into a good amateur photographer in his retirement. Bruce was a decent cook and his Shepherd's Pie and Indian dishes were always well-received. He was naturally curious about everything from history to nature, and any new interest meant at least three or four new books were added to his library. His interests spanned good fiction, history, travel, sports, politics and, while he was a good conversationalist and listener, he was also a clever raconteur.

Bruce was predeceased by his older brother and sister-in-law, Warren and Ingrid McWilliams. He is survived by his wife, Sheila Albin; his children, Sandra Hope, Roderic McWilliams (Terry) and Anna McWilliams; as well his grandchildren, Camilla and Miles Hope, and Andrew, Josh, and Samantha McWilliams, He enjoyed being "Uncle Bruce" in both the McWilliams and Albin families, and will be fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, and delightful grandnieces and grandnephews.