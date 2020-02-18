Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRUCE McWILLIAMS. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Bruce W. McWilliams (Age 87)

Bruce died peacefully February 4, 2020, in Bethesda, MD, after an interesting life that was very well-lived. Bruce would say, he had a good long run. Bruce was born, September 23, 1932, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and attended Lord Byng High School, going on to the University of British Columbia, where he studied Journalism. His career in advertising and public relations took him around the world and the United States, including working and living in England, France, Greece and, in the U.S., in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, DC. Bruce's life and home were filled with music, art, books, pets and his enjoyment of friends, which usually involved good food and gin martinis. He, himself was a musician, playing clarinet and tenor sax in a large swing orchestra in his high school and university days. His artistic talents were displayed as a cartoonist for his high school and university newspapers, a painter of military miniatures, and, later, he developed into a good amateur photographer in his retirement. Bruce was a decent cook and his Shepherd's Pie and Indian dishes were always well-received. He was naturally curious about everything from history to nature, and any new interest meant at least three or four new books were added to his library. His interests spanned good fiction, history, travel, sports, politics and, while he was a good conversationalist and listener, he was also a clever raconteur. Bruce was predeceased by his older brother and sister-in-law, Warren and Ingrid McWilliams. He is survived by his wife, Sheila Albin; his children, Sandra Hope, Roderic McWilliams (Terry) and Anna McWilliams; as well his grandchildren, Camilla and Miles Hope, and Andrew, Josh, and Samantha McWilliams, He enjoyed being "Uncle Bruce" in both the McWilliams and Albin families, and will be fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, and delightful grandnieces and grandnephews. Following a private internment of his ashes, a memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 3 p.m. at The Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 6201 Dunrobbin Drive, Bethesda, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in honor of Bruce be made to Friends Club, a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization providing a social program designed to enhance the lives of men living with dementia. Bruce enjoyed and benefited immensely from Friends Club. friendsclubbethesda.org

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close