BRUCE EDWARD MONES
On Monday, August 26, 2019, Bruce Edward Mones of Kensington, MD at age 73. Predeceased in death by his father, Marvin Mones and his mother, Lillian Mones. Bruce is survived by his wife Sasha; his children Dana and Lorin (Jackie); step-daughter Mariasha; his brother David (Tanya); his sister Barbara; and his nephew and nieces Skylar, Sara and Mira. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 3, 11 a.m. at King David Memorial Garden, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .